Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia parents will have a say in their children’s education when it comes to sexually explicit content

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A new law signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin directs parents to be notified when their children’s school assignments include sexually explicit content.

“The partnership that we have with parents is really important to the school division,” Albemarle County Public Schools Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said Tuesday, April 12.

Giaramita says the district has been keeping parents in the loop when it comes to its family life curriculum.

“Parents are notified every year because we revise or update the curriculum every year and they’re advised in that process. They long have had the ability to come into a school and look at the materials and the curriculum materials that we use for family life and offer their comments and they also have had the right to opt their child out of the curriculum if that’s what they prefer to do,” Giaramita said.

He believes this law could apply to other courses, too.

“The term sexually explicit is already defined in the Virginia code,” NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman said. “Now non-lawyers such as teachers and counselors and guidance counselors have to make this determination. Does this book, does this literature, does this curriculum fall within the Virginia code of what is sexually explicit.”

The Department of Education has until late July to develop a plan for schools to adopt and implement the policy. Then, schools have to adopt a version of these new guidelines by January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
Barron Spurlock.
Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule

Latest News

2.4 magnitude earthquake recorded Tuesday afternoon
Small earthquake recorded in central Virginia
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 861-1212.
Deadly triple shooting investigation underway in Petersburg
Quians Champion
Missing 15-year-old Henrico girl found safe
The ET3 program will soon roll out in Chesterfield to provide more care options for patients...
ET3 program in Chesterfield provides alternative emergency care option
Playground art outside of Clark Springs painted by volunteers from VCU.
Fox teachers could move into Clark Springs as early as next week