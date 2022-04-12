Vigil held for 19-year-old killed in crash involving RPD officers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community and family gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old Tracey Williams on Monday evening.

A vigil was held at Bells and Castlewood roads, the intersection where she was killed in a car crash involving two Richmond police officers.

Balloons, candles and messages saying “we love you” were left at the intersection.

Williams was the passenger in the crash that happened last Thursday night.

Her family continues to grieve, asking for more answers, questioning how the crash happened.

Latoya Benton is the mother of Tracey’s brother Xzavier Hill, who was shot and killed by Virginia State Police last year. Knowing the pain of losing a child, Benton says she wants to do all she can to support the Williams family right now.

“This is my son’s sister, so no matter what happened with us in the past, this is my family. This is what I am supposed to do. This is what community looks like. We are in it for the community, boots on the ground. We have been with them all day long, from this precinct to that; whatever the family needs, we are here for them,” Benton said.

The community continues to raise money to support the family.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.