Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Vigil held for 19-year-old killed in crash involving RPD officers

The community and family gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old Tracey Williams on Monday...
The community and family gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old Tracey Williams on Monday evening.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The community and family gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old Tracey Williams on Monday evening.

A vigil was held at Bells and Castlewood roads, the intersection where she was killed in a car crash involving two Richmond police officers.

Balloons, candles and messages saying “we love you” were left at the intersection.

Williams was the passenger in the crash that happened last Thursday night.

Her family continues to grieve, asking for more answers, questioning how the crash happened.

Latoya Benton is the mother of Tracey’s brother Xzavier Hill, who was shot and killed by Virginia State Police last year. Knowing the pain of losing a child, Benton says she wants to do all she can to support the Williams family right now.

“This is my son’s sister, so no matter what happened with us in the past, this is my family. This is what I am supposed to do. This is what community looks like. We are in it for the community, boots on the ground. We have been with them all day long, from this precinct to that; whatever the family needs, we are here for them,” Benton said.

The community continues to raise money to support the family.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

Mayor Stoney proposes capacity compromise for George Wythe High School
RPS board approves Stoney’s proposed capacity compromise for George Wythe High School
Police car with lights flashing
Police: Man killed wife, mother-in-law, then himself
Gov. Glenn Youngkin - (R) Virginia
Gov. Youngkin amends more than 100 bills, vetoes 25
Last week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed over 100 bills into law. One of those laws is...
New law creates study to address Emergency Custody Order problems