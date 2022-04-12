Tuesday Forecast: Start of a three day WARM stretch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A warm up is underway and will continue through Thursday

Tuesday: A spotty morning shower or sprinkle is possible. Most areas stay dry. Mostly cloudy morning, then partly sunny and breezy afternoon. Highs around 80. (AM Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and an isolated storm possible during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%) Rain amounts likely less than 1/4″

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Easter Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. scattered showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

