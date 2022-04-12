Stabbing at Kansas City middle school leaves 1 with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police confirmed one person has been injured after a stabbing at Northeast Middle School.

A police department member told KCTV the victim is believed to be a student.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department stated the stabbing call came in just after 9 a.m. Tuesday and that the person has life-threatening injuries.

A person of interest has been detained, and there is no ongoing threat, police said.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.