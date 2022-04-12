School board votes to downsize Richmond Virtual Academy, cuts made to proposed budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During Monday night’s school board meeting, school leaders spent nearly two hours discussing the proposed budget and the future of the Richmond Virtual Academy.

Ultimately, they decided to go with Superintendent Jason Kamras’ proposal to downsize the virtual school from 70 teachers to 30.

About $1.6 million of the federal stimulus money will be used to fund it. The board also approved $7 million in cuts for the budget proposal.

That budget will be presented to the city council on Wednesday.

