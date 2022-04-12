Healthcare Pros
RPS brings student absentee rate down 10% after hitting high

Ginter Park Elementary School signs says "Attendance Matters."
By Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Outside Ginter Park Elementary School in Richmond, a sign reads “Attendance Matters.” Students not in the classroom is an issue plaguing the entire Richmond Public School division.

“Having over 36% of your students miss, at that point in January, 10% of their school year is extremely concerning to us,” said Dr. Shadae Harris, RPS Chief Engagement Officer.

In January, the absentee rate reached a high of 36.3%. Thousands of students miss class for more than 10% of the school year.

The division says COVID-19 fears, family situations, and community violence are factors in students missing class. But, recent outreach efforts have brought the absentee rate down to 25.9%.

“So, it was like a struggle, and then they were going to get me with truancy cause they were missing the days,” said Patresha Redd, mother of three RPS students.

Patresha Reed has kids in third, fifth and 10th grade. She’s thankful the division is helping her on many fronts to keep her kids in class so she can work.

“They help bring us groceries. Like, they are even helping with housing right now. Like the area I’m in, it ain’t good for me. RPS is helping me find housing,” said Redd.

If a student is out for two days, RPS reaches out to those parents to figure out what’s happening. By day five, school leaders will create a plan to get the child back in class. At 10 days, social workers are brought in.

“This will take an entire community effort to be able to make sure each one of our students is able to come to school each and every day,” said Dr. Harris.

RPS will continue to have those difficult personal talks with parents to keep driving the absenteeism rate down.

