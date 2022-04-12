RPS board approves Stoney’s proposed capacity compromise for George Wythe High School

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s school board approved a proposal from the mayor regarding the size of the new George Wythe High School.

Monday, Stoney announced he’s introducing new legislation to limit capacity inside the building to 1,800, with the ability to expand. The city had initially hoped for a capacity of 2,000 while the school board wanted 1,600.

The RPS board approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal of a 1,800 capacity limit in a five to four vote.

BREAKING: @LevarStoney is proposing a capacity compromise for George Wythe High School in Richmond. Mayor says he will introduce funding legislation tonight that puts capacity at 1,800, down from original 2,000 capacity. Council will vote at later meeting. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/v6jOIGLyQw — Henry Graff (@HenryGraff) April 11, 2022

“There’s absolutely zero justification to spend millions of dollars unnecessarily on vacant seats on top of already vacant seats,” said Jonathan Young, Richmond School Board, said earlier.

School board members, who want capacity kept at 1,600, say under 1,300 students are currently enrolled at Wythe, so their proposal already increases capacity by 300. City hall says south Richmond’s population is growing and will continue to grow, which is why increased capacity is needed.

“This is not some perfunctory activity. This is our children’s lives, their well-being, now and into the future. I’m saying let’s get to the table. Let’s model that behavior that we talk about,” said Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Council.

The mayor’s proposal will be tied to the $7.3 million city council is set to transfer so the design process can get underway.

There’s been a lot of back and forth over building Wythe, with the school board taking over the construction process, leaving parents like Tisha Erby with growing frustrations.

“But the school board has its own agenda, and I’m like, it’s sad to hear and see that they are acting like this. They have to put kids first,” said Tisha Erby, Richmond Public School parent.

City council will formally vote on the new proposal on April 25.

