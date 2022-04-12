Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RPS board approves Stoney’s proposed capacity compromise for George Wythe High School

Richmond’s mayor is trying to find middle ground to build a new George Wythe High School in Richmond, but the compromise he’s put on the table is already meetin
By NBC12 Newsroom and Henry Graff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s school board approved a proposal from the mayor regarding the size of the new George Wythe High School.

Monday, Stoney announced he’s introducing new legislation to limit capacity inside the building to 1,800, with the ability to expand. The city had initially hoped for a capacity of 2,000 while the school board wanted 1,600.

The RPS board approved Mayor Levar Stoney’s proposal of a 1,800 capacity limit in a five to four vote.

“There’s absolutely zero justification to spend millions of dollars unnecessarily on vacant seats on top of already vacant seats,” said Jonathan Young, Richmond School Board, said earlier.

School board members, who want capacity kept at 1,600, say under 1,300 students are currently enrolled at Wythe, so their proposal already increases capacity by 300. City hall says south Richmond’s population is growing and will continue to grow, which is why increased capacity is needed.

“This is not some perfunctory activity. This is our children’s lives, their well-being, now and into the future. I’m saying let’s get to the table. Let’s model that behavior that we talk about,” said Cynthia Newbille, Richmond City Council.

The mayor’s proposal will be tied to the $7.3 million city council is set to transfer so the design process can get underway.

There’s been a lot of back and forth over building Wythe, with the school board taking over the construction process, leaving parents like Tisha Erby with growing frustrations.

“But the school board has its own agenda, and I’m like, it’s sad to hear and see that they are acting like this. They have to put kids first,” said Tisha Erby, Richmond Public School parent.

City council will formally vote on the new proposal on April 25.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

Police car with lights flashing
Police: Man killed wife, mother-in-law, then himself
The community and family gathered to remember the life of 19-year-old Tracey Williams on Monday...
Vigil held for 19-year-old killed in crash involving RPD officers
Gov. Glenn Youngkin - (R) Virginia
Gov. Youngkin amends more than 100 bills, vetoes 25
Last week Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed over 100 bills into law. One of those laws is...
New law creates study to address Emergency Custody Order problems