Richmond Police Department to recognize crime reduction in city’s southside
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the Richmond Police Department is going to recognize the work done in the southside community to reduce crime in the area.
This community saw a 13 percent drop in major crime in 2021.
Chief Gerald Smith, along with Second Precinct Officers will raise a crime reduction award flag at the precinct on East Belt Boulevard at 9:30 a.m.
