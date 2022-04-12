Healthcare Pros
Richmond Police Department to recognize crime reduction in city’s southside

The southside community saw a 13 percent reduction in major crime in 2021
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the Richmond Police Department is going to recognize the work done in the southside community to reduce crime in the area.

This community saw a 13 percent drop in major crime in 2021.

Chief Gerald Smith, along with Second Precinct Officers will raise a crime reduction award flag at the precinct on East Belt Boulevard at 9:30 a.m.

