Richmond Police Department to recognize crime reduction in city’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Tuesday, the Richmond Police Department is going to recognize the work done in the southside community to reduce crime in the area.

This community saw a 13 percent drop in major crime in 2021.

Chief Gerald Smith, along with Second Precinct Officers will raise a crime reduction award flag at the precinct on East Belt Boulevard at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.