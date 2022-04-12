Healthcare Pros
Richmond man helps seniors with taxes

Instead of checking out books, elderly community members are checking on their taxes at the Richmond Public Library on Franklin Street. It’s where volunteers li
By Anthony Antoine
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Instead of checking out books, elderly community members are checking on their taxes at the Richmond Public Library on Franklin Street. It’s where volunteers like Alan Boese are filing returns for seniors through the free AARP Tax-Aide program.

The very elderly find it impossible to do their taxes anymore. It’s very complicated, and the paper material is not out there, and many of them out there don’t have access to a computer, they don’t have access to the internet, and so it’s a real help for them,” says Boese.

Wayne Ellis is also a volunteer, and he says no one cares more than Alan.

“Taxpayers are not the friendliest people when they find out they owe some money, but he deals with them and works with them and never lets anybody get to him too much,” says Ellis.

He typically spends about eight hours a week volunteering, but when it comes to Alan, he says no one cares more.

“He is here three days a week, plus he does a lot of work at home as far as completing returns, filing returns, contacting people, scheduling appointments. Plus, he comes in early and stays late most days because people can’t make our normal hours,” says Ellis.

For seniors who were fearful about leaving their homes at the peak of the pandemic last year, Alan found creative ways to get it done.

It’s why Wayne wanted to honor him with the NBC12 Acts of kindness. It comes with $300 and a $50 gift card to Mexico Restaurant, but Alan could not take it because of his position.

He’s a man of integrity, and although he wasn’t able to accept it, he donated it back to the organization and gave the gift card to a librarian.

It’s something he enjoys, and he will continue to do it out of the kindness of his heart.

“You learn a great deal, meet some very friendly people, and they’re very appreciative,” says Boese.

