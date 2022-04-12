Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remains of a Virginian soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow of Batesville was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

“He was reported missing in action Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered,” a release said.

He was just 20 years old.

North Korea turned Truslow’s remains over on July 27, 2018. He was then accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 7, 2021, using DNA.

Services for Truslow at Arlington National Cemetery will take place on April 22.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.