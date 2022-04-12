Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Remains of Korean War soldier to be buried at Arlington National Cemetery

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow
Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow(U.S. Army Human Resources Command)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The remains of a Virginian soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Army Sgt. Elwood M. Truslow of Batesville was a member of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

“He was reported missing in action Dec. 12, 1950, after his unit was attacked by enemy forces as they attempted to withdraw near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered,” a release said.

He was just 20 years old.

North Korea turned Truslow’s remains over on July 27, 2018. He was then accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 7, 2021, using DNA.

Services for Truslow at Arlington National Cemetery will take place on April 22.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says
Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead

Latest News

Community food bank helping Henrico residents
Community food bank helping Henrico residents
nstead of checking out books, elderly community members are checking on their taxes at the...
Richmond man helps seniors with taxes
Matthew 7 Daniel Barton Memorial Rink in Hanover County
Hanover hockey rink has new look thanks to Washington Capitals
Historic Garden Week April 23-30
Historic Garden Week April 23-30