Police: Man killed wife, mother-in-law, then himself

NORTON, Va. (AP) - Police say a man killed his wife and mother-in-law before killing himself at a home in western Virginia.

Virginia State Police say officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Highland Avenue NW in Norton on Sunday found two women and a man dead.

Investigators found a firearm in the home.

Police say it appears that Bryan Wampler shot and killed his wife, Vivian Wampler, and his mother-in-law, Elizabeth Sturgill, then fatally shot himself.

Their bodies were taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.