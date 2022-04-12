Healthcare Pros
Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman says she plans to “pay it forward” with her recent lottery winnings.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, became the Florida Lottery’s latest millionaire as officials said she claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on April 6.

Hollins said she purchased her winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie supermarket. According to lottery officials, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials said that the 41-year-old chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Hollins told lottery representatives that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up; this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins said.

Lottery officials said the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game features the largest prize of a $25 million jackpot for scratch-offs in the state, and the game has the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

