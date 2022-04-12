News to Know for April 12: George Wythe Compromise; Hampton Electoral Board member resigns; Weekend violence follow-up

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There’s been a major development in the back and forth over building a new George Wythe. Let’s break down the new details along with our other top headlines.

George Wythe Compromise

Richmond’s mayor is trying to find middle ground to build a new George Wythe High School in Richmond, but the compromise he’s put on the table is already meetin

In a 5-4 vote, the Richmond School Board approved a proposal from Mayor Levar Stoney about the school’s capacity.

The board had been set on building a high school that could hold up to 1,600 people. However, City Council wanted that number to be 2,000.

So, Stoney proposed a limit of 1,800 students - with the ability to expand.

It is now up to City Council to give final approval for the proposal. That vote is set for April 25th.

“Long Live Jah”

After a tragic loss of life, comes a touching tribute for a 16-year-old Highland Springs High School teenager. Jahiem “Jah” Dickerson was shot and killed over the weekend.

Hundreds and hundreds of people in the Highland Springs area turned out during a vigil to honor him.

During the prayer vigil, Dickerson was remembered for his work ethic, contribution to his basketball team, and devotion to friends and family. Most recently, he helped his team secure the basketball state championship title.

“It just hurts that I moved out here to give him a better life, and he wound up being taken away from me for something that was so senseless,” Dickerson’s mother, Jennifer Flythe, said.

Dickerson’s athletic coaches rallied his fellow Springers to do everything they can to make sure Dickerson is the last, student, friend, and son that’s taken by gun violence.

“I buried a friend in high school, not understanding, trying to figure out why!” one coach said. “If y’all want to live Jah the way he lived his life. Do it in a positive way. Do it with a purpose of change. Do it with the purpose of understanding!”

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.

Henrico Police are asking anyone who may have information to call them or Crime Stoppers at 804-501-5000.

Weekend Violence Follow-Up

After two teenagers lost their lives to gun violence over the weekend, the community is banding together to help cope with the tragedies.

Richmond Police and other community leaders knocked door to door for RPD’s RESET Program.

The program is aimed at helping the community cope with the violence after 17-year-old Samiyah Yellardy was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Yellardy was a student at George Wythe High School. RPS was just one school division with grief counselors on standby for students. Non-profits like Nurturing Minds are also opening doors to help parents.

“We provide services where families can come out and discuss and provide a support group. We’re actually in the process of putting together a dinner called the Love Left Behind to assist parents in processing through trauma and developing trauma healing,” Ticeses Teasley said.

A vigil for Yellardy will be held Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. at 1500 Afton Avenue.

“Say Her Name, Tracey Williams!”

In Richmond, a community and family is remembering the life of 19-year-old Tracey Williams.

A vigil was held at the intersection where she was killed in a car crash involving Richmond Police last Thursday. Balloons, candles, and messages saying “We love you” were left at Bells and Castlewood Road.

Her family continues to grieve, asking for more answers, questioning how the crash happened.

Latoya Benton is the mother of Tracey’s brother Xzavier Hill. He was shot and killed by Virginia State Police last year.

Benton says she wants to do all she can to support Tracey Willams’ family right now.

“This is my son’s sister, so no matter what happened with us in the past, this is my family, this is what I am supposed to do--this is what community looks like, we are in it for the community, boots on the ground, we have been with them all day long. from this precinct to that, whatever the family needs we are here for them,” Benton said.

The community is continuing to raise money to support the family.

Hampton Electoral Board Member Resigns

A member of the Hampton Electoral Board is now stepping down from his post. Republican David Dietrich had been under fire after a racist post on his Facebook page resurfaced.

The comments were directed at Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and retired Army Lieutenant General Russell Honore.

That led to calls for him to resign from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other officials. Youngkin’s office says Dietrich is agreeing to the move - however, he has not commented on the decision himself.

Start of A Three Day Warm Stretch

A warm-up is underway and will continue through Thursday.

It will be a partly sunny and breezy afternoon with highs around 80.

Final Thought

“Some of us think holding on makes us strong, but sometimes it is letting go.” -- Hermann Hesse

