New soccer scoreboard honors Lucia Bremer at Quioccasin Middle

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new soccer scoreboard at Quioccasin Middle School bears the name of Lucia Bremer, who was murdered in Henrico’s west end on March 26, 2021.

The soccer field was renamed in the 13-year-old’s honor in the months following her murder.

Lucia had been a standout soccer player.

Still, the Quioccasin school community wanted to do more. So for months, they raised $55,000 for the new scoreboard at “Lucia Bremer Memorial Field.”

Below, the scoreboard reads “Be the Light” in reference to the light she was for so many.

