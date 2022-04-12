Man released from hospital after wife dies saving him from Va. house fire

SPOTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been released from the hospital after his wife died, saving him from a house fire in Spotsylvania County.

Kenny Mills and his dog, along with her sister Karen, are alive thanks to his wife, Phyllis, who reduced them from their burning home on Sunday morning, NBC Washington reports. Phyllis died while trying to save other animals.

Kenny and Phyllis had been married for nearly 50 years.

Kenny recently named the dog she saved “Miracle.”

Soon, Karen is expected to be released from the hospital, NBC Washington reports.

Most of the other animals lived, other than one dog.

