Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with murder, sexual assault of toddler at Richmond motel sentenced

Barron Spurlock.
Barron Spurlock.(Source: Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man charged in a toddler’s death and sexual assault at a Richmond motel has been sentenced to prison after entering pleas.

Barron Spurlock was charged with the 2019 death of 17-month-old Nariah Brown.

Spurlock was initially charged with non-capital murder but had the charge amended to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 30 years with 10 suspended.

His aggravated sexual battery of a minor charge was amended to an object sexual penetration charge, where he was sentenced to 20 years with 15 suspended.

Spurlock’s object sexual penetration charge was nolle prosequi.

He will serve a total of 25 years in prison.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirms that the death of a toddler assaulted in a motel was ruled a homicide by blunt force trauma.

The girl’s mother had left her with her year-long boyfriend and someone she’d known since fourth grade and trusted in their motel room at the Colony House Motor Lodge while giving a relative a ride.

The child’s mother returned to find her baby had been horrifically assaulted. She rushed Nariah to the hospital, where doctors discovered multiple severe injuries, including punctured lungs and fractured ribs. The child later died at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule
Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
Virginia GOP official accused of racist online post resigns

Latest News

Photo showing marijuana
Lawmakers to consider tougher penalties for large possession of pot
Ginter Park Elementary School signs says "Attendance Matters."
RPS brings student absentee rate down 10% after hitting high
Gov. Glenn Youngkin - (R) Virginia
Gov. Youngkin amends more than 100 bills, vetoes 25
Matthew 7 Daniel Barton Memorial Rink in Hanover County
Hanover hockey rink has new look thanks to Washington Capitals