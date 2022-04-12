‘Long live, Jah!’: Prayer vigil held for 16-year-old Highland Springs student killed in shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a tragic loss of life, hundreds and hundreds of people in the Highland Spring High School community gathered at the campus to offer a touching tribute to the 16-year-old Jahiem ‘Jah’ Dickerson Monday evening.

The Springers basketball team, students, and Henrico’s Police Chief were among those who came out to show their support for Dickerson’s family.

The teen was shot just after midnight on Saturday, April 9. When emergency crews found Dickerson, they provided aid before transporting him to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

During the prayer vigil, Dickerson was remembered for his work ethic, contribution to his basketball team, and devotion to friends and family. Most recently, he helped his team secure the basketball state championship title.

The basketball team donated the No. 1 Jersey to Jahiem’s mother during the vigil, which would have been his number next year.

“It just hurts that I moved out here to give him a better life, and he wound up being taken away from me for something that was so senseless,” Dickerson’s mother, Jennifer Flythe, said.

“Jah, I love you, bro!” one of his teammates cried. “It wasn’t supposed to be like this.”

And even hundreds of miles away, Dickerson’sfather, who is currently incarcerated, lent his voice over a cellphone to tell the community how proud his son made him.

“I was my son’s biggest fan, and now he’s going to be my angel,” Dickerson’s father said. “I want everyone to know that Jahiem is looking down on everyone who came to support him. I appreciate everyone who was in my son’s life.”

But despite these heartfelt moments, the question still lingers of why any of this had to happen.

Dickerson’s athletic coaches rallied his fellow Springers to do everything they can to make sure Dickerson is the last, student, friend, and son that’s taken by gun violence.

“I buried a friend in high school, not understanding, trying to figure out why!” one coach said. “If y’all want to live Jah the way he lived his life. Do it in a positive way. Do it with a purpose of change. Do it with the purpose of understanding!”

After songs and prayers, the vigil ended with the crowd holding candles and cell phone lights as his name was shouted a final time towards the sky, hoping that Jah would finally be the last child taken by gun violence.

“Long live, Jah!” the crowd shouted. “We love you, Jah!

“That was my heart, and all I wanted to do was protect him,” Flythe said. “That’s all I wanted.”

Anyone with information can call Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.