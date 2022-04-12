Lawmakers to consider tougher penalties for large possession of pot
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers will take up Gov. Glenn Youngin’s bill amendments in two weeks, including a bill about marijuana possession.
The amendment would have a stricter penalty for people caught possessing more than two ounces of marijuana.
State law only allows pot users to possess less than an ounce, but possessing between an ounce and a pound only results in a $25.
Lawmakers reconvene on April 27.
