Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘It was definitely not easy’: RACC, DPU team up to rescue duckling from storm drain

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A different kind of water rescue was conducted Sunday afternoon after a tiny duckling fell into a storm drain on South 12th Street. Richmond Animal Control and Care officers said the duckling had been stuck for hours until a concerned citizen heard the calls for help.

“They then called us and said there was a stuck duckling, and sure enough, we saw him way down in there,” said Officer Rob Leinberger.

The duckling was impossible to get to on their own. The Department of Public Utilities had to be called in and used a crane, a hammer, and even a crowbar to release the welded storm drain.

“It was definitely not easy, but they were determined,” Leinberger said. “We don’t work often with Public Utilities, but when we do, they always give a helping hand and couldn’t be nicer to work with.”

In the end, the duckling was freed and was eventually returned to its family. Its mother waited impatiently by the corner, watching the rescue, and quickly took her chicks to a green area once all the ducks were secure.

“You could tell she was not happy, but she was not going to leave because she still heard the duckling,” Leinberger said. “Hopefully, next time, she’ll be more alert and not lose one in the drain.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
LIVE: GRAPHIC: NYPD locates van sought in Brooklyn shooting, source says
Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead

Latest News

The ET3 program will soon roll out in Chesterfield to provide more care options for patients...
ET3 program in Chesterfield provides alternative emergency care option
Playground art outside of Clark Springs painted by volunteers from VCU.
Fox teachers could move into Clark Springs as early as next week
Fox teachers could move into Clark Springs as early as next week
Fox teachers could move into Clark Springs as early as next week
Richmond Police Department applauds crime reduction in city’s southside
Richmond Police Department applauds crime reduction in city’s southside