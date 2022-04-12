‘It was definitely not easy’: RACC, DPU team up to rescue duckling from storm drain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A different kind of water rescue was conducted Sunday afternoon after a tiny duckling fell into a storm drain on South 12th Street. Richmond Animal Control and Care officers said the duckling had been stuck for hours until a concerned citizen heard the calls for help.

“They then called us and said there was a stuck duckling, and sure enough, we saw him way down in there,” said Officer Rob Leinberger.

The duckling was impossible to get to on their own. The Department of Public Utilities had to be called in and used a crane, a hammer, and even a crowbar to release the welded storm drain.

“It was definitely not easy, but they were determined,” Leinberger said. “We don’t work often with Public Utilities, but when we do, they always give a helping hand and couldn’t be nicer to work with.”

In the end, the duckling was freed and was eventually returned to its family. Its mother waited impatiently by the corner, watching the rescue, and quickly took her chicks to a green area once all the ducks were secure.

“You could tell she was not happy, but she was not going to leave because she still heard the duckling,” Leinberger said. “Hopefully, next time, she’ll be more alert and not lose one in the drain.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.