Henrico police search for missing 15-year-old

Quians Champion
Quians Champion(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Quians Champion was last seen on April 10 in the 8000 block of West Broad Street.

She was seen wearing a multicolored jacket, black pants, white shoes, and a black backpack.

Police said it is believed that she may have gotten into a vehicle with someone she knew.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-501-5000.

