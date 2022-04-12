Hanover school leaders to discuss starting 2023-24 school year before labor day
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover school leaders are meeting Tuesday and will discuss starting the school year before Labor Day.
It won’t be for the next school year - this is for the 2023-24 school year.
The district is looking to start that school year on August 21 - meaning the school year would end earlier on May 31.
The meeting starts at 7:00 p.m.
