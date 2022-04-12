Fox teachers could move into Clark Springs as early as next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Work continues at Clark Springs as Richmond Public Schools gets the elementary school ready for an April 19 move-in date for Fox teachers if the community decides to leave First Baptist Church.

New doors have been put in, and the mold uncovered last month has been removed.

The asbestos remains untouched, and an additional air quality test will still need to be done, but the to-do list to get Clark Springs ready is getting shorter.

It’s progress Fox parents like Katie Ricard say they love to see.

“A dead tree was taken down, and there’s a new blacktop,” Ricard said after she went by the school. “Then it looks like over spring break last week, volunteers came in and painted all these different things on the blacktop just to make it look really inviting.”

An invitation Fox families could accept to move into as soon as April 25, but it will still be up to the community to decide.

Sarah Abubaker, a spokesperson for RPS, says later this week, families will learn how the school division plans to gather feedback on if they would like to move to Clark Springs.

“We’re going to work with the Fox community - both family and staff - to solicit feedback on what their preferences are for the next steps,” Abubaker said. “Either moving into Clark Springs now or moving into Clark Springs at the beginning of the 2022 - 2023 school year.”

Superintendent Jason Kamras said he would like to potentially hold an open house for families to see what’s been done to the school before they decide.

“I think families would love to see this space. You know, we only saw a very small portion of it when we picked up our supplies at the start of this,” Ricard said. “We’ve seen the outside but not the inside.”

Monday night, the Richmond School Board members asked to weigh in on the move before a decision is officially made.

The school board will need to meet within the next week to make sure teachers can still move in the week of April 19.

