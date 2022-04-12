Healthcare Pros
Flying Squirrels sell out home opener for 12th straight season

Richmond Flying Squirrels
Richmond Flying Squirrels
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels sold out for the home opening game for the 12th straight season.

The Flying Squirrels have sold out home-opening games since the franchise’s first year in 2010.

“Richmond, we did it together again,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are so pleased that we will have our 12th consecutive Opening Night sellout for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. We are so grateful for this amazing love affair with our fan base and look forward to making many memories together in 2022.”

The Squirrels also announced a new clear bag policy set by Minor League Baseball.

Tickets for future games are still available here.

