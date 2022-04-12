Flying Squirrels sell out home opener for 12th straight season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels sold out for the home opening game for the 12th straight season.

The Flying Squirrels have sold out home-opening games since the franchise’s first year in 2010.

“Richmond, we did it together again,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are so pleased that we will have our 12th consecutive Opening Night sellout for the Richmond Flying Squirrels. We are so grateful for this amazing love affair with our fan base and look forward to making many memories together in 2022.”

The Squirrels also announced a new clear bag policy set by Minor League Baseball.

