ET3 program in Chesterfield provides alternative emergency care option

The ET3 program will soon roll out in Chesterfield to provide more care options for patients when they call 911 for a medical emergency.(Source;NBC12 | NBC12)
By Desiree Montilla
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield residents who have a medical emergency will soon have another option for care besides going in an ambulance to the nearest hospital.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS was selected to participate in the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport program, also known as ET3. This program, under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, offers virtual appointments for a range of emergency calls with a doctor from the Ohio-based Cleveland Clinic.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials and the Cleveland Clinic demonstrated how the program would work once paramedics arrived on the scene.

The Chesterfield ET3 program will roll out next Monday.
“We do an assessment. If they fall into our ET3 parameters or protocols, we then consult with the Cleveland Clinic, and we bring up a qualified healthcare practitioner,” said Justin Adams, battalion chief and director of emergency medical services with Chesterfield Fire and EMS. “We really have the ability to bring the emergency room to the patient.”

Calls under the ET3 program can range from allergic reactions to minor injuries, and patients can decide whether they would like to opt-in for the virtual appointment.

Through a tablet. the physician from the Cleveland Clinic will be able to offer a treatment plan and write prescriptions.

With this model, officials hope to expand their options for care beyond the trip to the emergency room while cutting down on the cost of going to the hospital.

“Every one of these interactions is going to be significantly less expensive than a traditional trip to the emergency department,” said Dr. Bryan Graham, medical director of the virtual emergency medicine program with the Cleveland Clinic.

Adams said Chesterfield County Fire and EMS applied for the pilot program in 2018 and was chosen to participate in 2019.

“We’re one of only six agencies in the Commonwealth that got selected to participate in this program,” he said.

Adams said of the 50,000 service calls Chesterfield County Fire and EMS had last year, 80 percent were medically related.

Through this initiative, Adams hopes this will expand their care options in the county going beyond the hospital.

“I think this is yet another innovative and proactive way to continue to meet and address healthcare needs in our community.”

The pilot program lasts for five years and will officially launch in Chesterfield County on April 18.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

