Developer withdraws plans for Henrico’s ‘The Ridings’ neighborhood

Henrico County leaders say the developer withdrew plans for "The Ridings" housing development during the first week in April.(NBC12)
By Karina Bolster
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A proposed housing development in Henrico’s east end that has been a source of controversy over the last few years is off the table – for now.

Varina District Supervisor Tyrone Nelson said homebuilder D.R. Horton withdrew its contract to buy the 420-acre site at the Northwest intersection of Yahley Mill and Long Bridge Roads near New Market Road (Route 5).

Over the past year, the county has received mixed comments from the community, with some hoping to preserve the land.

The future of the site is now back in the hands of the property owner, but it’s clear some neighbors do not want it to be developed.

In 2012, Henrico approved plans for “The Ridings,” which would have included over 600 homes built on the site by the property owner and developer Bob Atack.

“In this area, there really isn’t anything that would have been like ‘The Ridings’ community,” said Henrico Deputy County Manager for Community Operations Steve Yob.

However, that plan never came to fruition.

In 2021, D.R. Horton came in hoping to develop the land based on the original plans but also wanted to add 120 more homes.

“[The] community wasn’t really excited about the project,” Nelson said.

Those thoughts and feelings can be seen physically near the property as community members placed a number of signs nearby.

While the developer backed off on the additional homes, they still had other planning development requirements to meet.

“Wetlands, it has an impact on streams and flood planes and all of that,” Nelson said.

County leaders said D.R. Horton could not meet all the criteria and withdrew its contract a week ago.

“If you want development in Varina, I’m going to hold you to the highest standard,” Nelson said. “I want the best product, and I want it to be communities that people are proud of decades down the line.”

Meanwhile, the community also had concerns about the impact of the project.

“There’s a spring water bottling plant next to the facility,” Yob said. “There are existing homes that are rural, larger acreage parcels and farms.”

“It does have some connections, some ties to the Civil War, and there are artifacts which have been found there,” Nelson said.

Yob said in the last 10 years, the property owner donated some historic pieces of land to the county for preservation.

The 420-acre site is also near property owned by the Capital Region Land Conservancy, which in late 2020 uncovered evidence of Native American campsites and an African-American cemetery.

‘It’s fantastic’: Archaeologists find artifacts on Henrico property from multiple time periods

However, as the county works on its 2045 comprehensive plan, it is clear the east end will be discussed.

“The future of development in Henrico County is Varina,” Nelson said.

Ultimately, it’s a clean slate when it comes to the affectionately known “The Ridings” project.

“If somebody is interested in purchasing it, then they go to the property owner,” Nelson said. “It could be a developer, it could be some conservation group, it could be someone we don’t know about.”

Public input on the 2045 comprehensive plan closes April 22. Click here for more information.

