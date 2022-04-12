Healthcare Pros
City of Richmond hiring violence interrupters

By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is looking to address the gun violence that plagues the area.

One of the most recent shootings claimed the life of a 17-year-old George Wythe High School student.

Now the city is looking to hire “violence interrupters” within the Richmond Police Department to help reduce crime.

According to the city’s job posting, these interrupters will provide conflict mediation services in so-called “hot spot” neighborhoods.

Their duties include detecting potential shooting incidents and identifying individuals at the highest risk of involvement in a shooting or a killing and trying to resolve those conflicts without violence.

