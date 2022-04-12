Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of stealing $2K in items from Walmart

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two people suspected of stealing from Walmart.

Police said over $2,000 in goods were taken from the Hancock Village Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

@CCPDVa is looking for the below pictured persons in regards to a larceny where over $2,000 in goods were taken from the Hancock Village Walmart. If you have any information please contact @CCPDVa or the @CrimeSolver0660 You can use the P3 app too @LtDonStory @8NEWS @NBC12 @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/4x32WqpVEv — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) April 12, 2022

