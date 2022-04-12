Chesterfield police search for 2 suspected of stealing $2K in items from Walmart
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for two people suspected of stealing from Walmart.
Police said over $2,000 in goods were taken from the Hancock Village Walmart.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
