VCU Police search for 2 people suspected of breaking into building

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into VCU’s Williams House.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on April 8.

Detectives said video camera footage showed two men coming from the escape of the building and dropping papers taken from the building on the ground.

When officers got to the scene, an office window was found open.

No personal information was listed on the documents, and no other items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.

