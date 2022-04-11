Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VCU Police search for 2 people suspected of breaking into building

VCU Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into VCU’s Williams House.
VCU Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into VCU’s Williams House.(VCU Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are searching for two people accused of breaking into VCU’s Williams House.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. on April 8.

Detectives said video camera footage showed two men coming from the escape of the building and dropping papers taken from the building on the ground.

When officers got to the scene, an office window was found open.

No personal information was listed on the documents, and no other items were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
Chesterfield police are searching for a missing 6-month-old girl believed to be with her father.
Chesterfield police continue search for missing 6-month-old believed to be with father
All four victims were 18-years-old and younger
4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend