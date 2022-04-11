Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA Cavaliers hope to bounce back following road losses at Miami

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Baseball Team is looking to get back in the win column Tuesday, April 12, following three straight loses at Miami.

Even after being swept, the Cavaliers are still 26-6 on the season.

Head Coach Brian O’Connor says every team is going to go through rough patches. He wants his guys to get back to playing their style of ball.

“What you have to do as a team, as the players, as the leader of the team is evaluate and learn from it and get better,” he said Monday, April 11.

Next up for the Cavaliers is Old Dominion University.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

Richmond Flying Squirrels
Flying Squirrels sell out home opener for 12th straight season
Maybeury students play U of R players
Maybeury students play U of R players
Bag policy for the Diamond.
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games
Governor Youngkin presented the team with a certificate of recognition declaring April 5, 2022,...
Gov. Youngkin honors Randolph-Macon men’s basketball team