Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Tiny micro-plastics huge environmental problem for rivers, ocean, researchers say

This tray has a half-life in water of at least two years. The plastic bag, exposed to sunlight,...
This tray has a half-life in water of at least two years. The plastic bag, exposed to sunlight, has a half-life of more than five years.(Lisa Sorg, Virginia Mercury)
By Lisa Sorg
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If the plastic food container that contained your lunch today winds up in a river, a local creek, or the Atlantic Ocean, 60 years from now people could find it, reasonably intact. The rest of the container will have degraded into micro-plastics — teeny particles that are visible only under a microscope. Fish or shrimp might have ingested those particles, filling their guts in place of food. People might have unknowingly drunk those plastic particles in water flowing from their taps.

Micro-plastics and their even smaller counterparts, nano-plastics, are a global environmental hazard. They pollute the oceans and rivers harming aquatic life, and potentially animals and humans. Yet these pollutants are understudied and in some cases, poorly understood.

Jack Kurki-Fox, a research associate at N.C. State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, sampled surface water at 15 stream gauges throughout the Neuse River Basin, established by the U.S. Geological Survey. Preliminary data show that 70% of the 6,100 samples taken in the basin were confirmed as containing plastic, Kurki-Fox said during a presentation at the NC Water Resources Research Institute last week.

Kurki-Fox and his colleagues had also collected “macro-plastics” from these waterways. These include tires, bags, beach balls, cups, and bottles. These large items shed over time, creating micro-plastics. Using special analytical equipment, scientists found a filament that looked like cellophane; it came from the lining of a coffee cup.

To illustrate the lengthy lifespans of many plastics, researchers found plastics from a product known as Bakelite in the Neuse River Basin. One of the first plastics, Bakelite went on the market in 1908 and was discontinued in the 1940s.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured

Latest News

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.75 per gallon Monday
Richmond gas prices drop 6.8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule
The application closes on April 29th.
Application opens for Henrico Virtual Academy
The building opened in 2020, and RPS says it is already at capacity and could become overcrowded.
RPS to hear proposal for River City rezoning