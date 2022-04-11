RPS to hear proposal for River City rezoning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders will hear the first draft of proposals for the rezoning of River City Middle School Monday night.

The River City MS Rezoning Committee will hold a public hearing from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at Huguenot HS on Monday, April... Posted by Richmond Public Schools on Sunday, April 10, 2022

The building opened in 2020, and RPS says it is already at capacity and could become overcrowded.

Now, the district is considering options - including moving some students to Lucille Brown, Binford, or Boushall Middle Schools.

A public hearing will also be held during the meeting, which starts at 6:00 p.m. at Huguenot High School.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.