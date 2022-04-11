Healthcare Pros
RPS to hear proposal for River City rezoning

The building opened in 2020, and RPS says it is already at capacity and could become overcrowded.
The building opened in 2020, and RPS says it is already at capacity and could become overcrowded.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond school leaders will hear the first draft of proposals for the rezoning of River City Middle School Monday night.

The River City MS Rezoning Committee will hold a public hearing from 6:30pm to 7:30pm at Huguenot HS on Monday, April...

Posted by Richmond Public Schools on Sunday, April 10, 2022

The building opened in 2020, and RPS says it is already at capacity and could become overcrowded.

Now, the district is considering options - including moving some students to Lucille Brown, Binford, or Boushall Middle Schools.

A public hearing will also be held during the meeting, which starts at 6:00 p.m. at Huguenot High School.

The meeting will also be live-streamed on YouTube.

