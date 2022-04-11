Richmond Philharmonic orchestra celebrates 50th anniversary with free concert

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Philharmonic is celebrating 50 years as a semi-professional classical orchestra with a free concert next month.

Back in 1972 under the guidance of Milton Cherry, a professor of music at VCU, and violinist Cornelia Henderson along with decades of volunteer musicians. Now, the group has over 70 diverse performers.

According to a release, this upcoming concert’s theme is Ode to Joy representing a “celebration of the full orchestra’s return to making music after COVID shut-downs and 50 years of fulfilling its mission.”

During the pandemic, small groups of musicians kept Richmond Philharmonic’s mission alive performing at vaccination clinics and on Facebook Live.

This concert will feature “Millennium Canon” by American composer Kevin Puts. The Central Virginia Masterworks Chorale and Richmond Concert Chorale will join the Philharmonic to perform Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy.”

Soloists are Anne O’Byrne, Erin Stuhlman, Lynn Atkins and Joshua Brown. Ryan Tibbets, is the artistic director of the choruses.

Maestro Peter Wilson will give a pre-concert talk at 3:00 p.m., where audience members can learn more about the composers and the music on the program.

The event is Sunday, May 15, at 4 p.m. at St. Christopher’s School on 711 St Christopher’s Rd.

