Richmond gas prices drop 6.8 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good news for drivers, the latest gas prices have dropped 6.8 per gallon this past week, averaging $3.96 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 27.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.75 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $4.59 per gallon, which is a 84.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

