Richmond 18-year-old hospitalized after apartment shooting

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting involving an 18-year-old man.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting involving an 18-year-old man.

Police responded to an apartment complex at the intersection of North 1st Street and East Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say he called 911 himself and did not know his attacker.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

