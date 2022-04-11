Richmond 18-year-old hospitalized after apartment shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Richmond are investigating a shooting involving an 18-year-old man.

Police responded to an apartment complex at the intersection of North 1st Street and East Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.

When they arrived, they found an 18-year-old man inside his apartment with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officials say he called 911 himself and did not know his attacker.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.