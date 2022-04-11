RACC, DPU team up to rescue duckling from storm drain

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RACC is giving a special shoutout to an officer that helped save a duckling over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, RACC says Officer Jones responded to a call for service for a duckling “in a drain.” Once on scene, Jones discovered a single duckling had fallen between the holes in a storm drain downtown.

With the help of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities (Storm Water Division), they helped Officer Jones rescue the little duckling.

Even more good news, the little duckling was reunited with its family!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.