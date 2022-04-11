Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

RACC, DPU team up to rescue duckling from storm drain

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RACC is giving a special shoutout to an officer that helped save a duckling over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, RACC says Officer Jones responded to a call for service for a duckling “in a drain.” Once on scene, Jones discovered a single duckling had fallen between the holes in a storm drain downtown.

With the help of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities (Storm Water Division), they helped Officer Jones rescue the little duckling.

Even more good news, the little duckling was reunited with its family!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

All four victims were 18-years-old and younger
4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule
The building opened in 2020, and RPS says it is already at capacity and could become overcrowded.
RPS to discuss River City Middle rezoning
Earlier this year, the federally qualified health center announced it was expanding services to...
Southwest Virginia patients struggle with access to addiction medication