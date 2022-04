HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police say that a missing woman has been found safe.

**Has returned home and is safe** Thank you to everyone who messaged us. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) April 11, 2022

Renee Johnson was reported missing on April 6 after she hadn’t been heard from in several days.

Police say Johnson has returned home and is safe with family.

