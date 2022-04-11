Police continue search for man accused of robbing Refresh Store in Chesterfield

Healthcare Pros
Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man accused of robbing the Refresh Store along Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police say on March 24, 2022, around 8:00 p.m., a man entered the convenience store. The suspect then left the store, changed clothes, returned with a black semi-automatic handgun, and demanded money.

After getting the money, the suspect was seen driving a dark gray 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

