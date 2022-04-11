News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school students losing their lives. Let’s break down these tragic shootings, along with our other top headlines.

Weekend Violence in RVA

In less than 48 hours, four teenagers have become victims of gun violence - two of them having their lives cut short.

Yesterday, a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside an apartment on Richmond’s southside. That victim was a student at George Wythe High School.

The victim’s mother was out of town at the time of the shooting, and returning to the devastating loss of her daughter.

Neighbors say they heard the gunfire overnight. Police have not revealed the identity of the teen.

Two More Shootings Sunday

Police car with lights flashing (Pexels)

An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after getting shot inside an apartment complex off East Broad Street.

Just a couple of hours before that, a 17-year-old was shot in Henrico’s west end on Fon Du Lac Road - he was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Highland Springs Student Loses His Life

Jahiem "Jah" Dickerson was a 16-year-old Highland Springs High School student who was shot and killed over the weekend.

16-year-old Highland Springs high school student Jaheim Dickerson was gunned down right outside his home in Henrico’s east end just after midnight on Glenwilton Drive.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center - where he later died.

Today, a candlelight prayer vigil will be held for “Jah” at the request of his mother at Highland Springs High School at 6:00 p.m.

Grief counselors will be available for students throughout the day.

Community Conversation Addressing the Violence

Next Tuesday, the Eastern Henrico Community Center is also planning a community conversation about how to better help young people reduce the violence in the streets.

President Biden Expected to Announce Regulations on Ghost Guns

(Pexels)

The president is facing mounting pressure to take more steps to address gun violence.

The Biden administration is expected to come out with its long-awaited “ghost gun” rule - possibly today.

Ghost guns are unregulated and untraceable weapons made from kits.

They’re increasingly popping up at crime scenes across the U.S. New regulations would help address a critical gap in the government’s ability to track them.

Broad Street Repaving Begins Today

Image depicting traffic cones (MGN Online)

Richmond will kick off a months-long repaving project on Broad Street. This will impact stretches from Third Street - to Staples Mill Road.

The work won’t happen all at once.

Instead, the city will divide the road into 5 sections to tackle separately.

This means bus routes will be changed, and some parking spots will be temporarily removed - in an area where they are already hard to come by.

Richmond Public Works says the project will be a 24-hour operation unless there’s rain or mechanical issues.

The agency also plans to provide weekly updates until work wraps up - which is expected to be some time this summer.

Warm Week Ahead

We will have a warm week ahead, with a chance of rain on Thursday.

Today will be mostly sunny with a cold start to the morning, but temperatures will be in the mid-70s with light winds.

Final Thought

“We don’t develop courage by being happy every day. We develop it by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity.”– Barbara De Angelis

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.