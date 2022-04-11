Healthcare Pros
New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games

Bag policy for the Diamond.
Bag policy for the Diamond.(Richmond Flying Squirrels)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan to head to a Richmond Flying Squirrels game this season, there is a new bag policy.

Minor League Baseball policy only allows for small or clear bags at games.

Approved bags include a clear tote, a branded clear tote and a one-gallon bag. However, non-clear small bags about the size of a hand will be allowed, along with diaper and medical bags.

Backpacks, purses, grocery bags, camera bags, mesh bags, drawstring bags, duffle bags and patterned totes will not be allowed.

