New bag rule for Richmond Flying Squirrels games

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you plan to head to a Richmond Flying Squirrels game this season, there is a new bag policy.

Minor League Baseball policy only allows for small or clear bags at games.

Approved bags include a clear tote, a branded clear tote and a one-gallon bag. However, non-clear small bags about the size of a hand will be allowed, along with diaper and medical bags.

Backpacks, purses, grocery bags, camera bags, mesh bags, drawstring bags, duffle bags and patterned totes will not be allowed.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.