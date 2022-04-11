Healthcare Pros
Months-long repaving project on Broad Street now underway

On Monday, a months-long repaving project began on Broad Street. It will impact everything from bus routes to parking.
By Riley Wyant
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A months-long repaving project that will impact everything from bus routes to parking began on Broad Street.

There were plenty of backups throughout the corridor Monday morning as repaving work got underway through the city’s main artery.

“There’s no parking almost anywhere else, so it kind of constricts the business a bit,” barber Kendric Lofton said.

Lofton works at McCormick’s Barbershop and says projects like these hurt businesses in the area because parking is already hard to come by.

“This stops pretty much any clients from being able to pull up on this front street all the way up from downhill. So, it pretty much slows business down, but it’s a lot of traffic anyway, so it’s cluttery,” he said.

It will impact stretches from 3rd Street to Staples Mill Road.

The work won’t happen all at once. Instead, the city will divide the road into five sections to tackle separately.

Director of Richmond Public Works Bobby Vincent encourages folks to be safe and patient.

“Broad Street didn’t get this way overnight. It’s not going to be paved overnight,” Vincent said. “I think that two to three months’ worth of construction is more than worth it for us to be able to drive and traverse across a smooth and safe passageway for the next several years.”

The project will be a 24-hour operation except on Friday nights and most of the weekend. The work is expected to wrap up this summer by June 21.

The paving pattern will be in phases, starting with the westbound lanes and then moving to the eastbound lanes before moving on to the next step.

Here is the schedule for the phases:

Phase 1 westbound: 3rd Street to Belvidere Street. April 11 to April 14.

Phase 1 eastbound: Belvidere Street to 3rd Street. April 14 to April 20.

Phase 2 westbound: Belvidere Street to Meadow Street. April 20 to April 29.

Phase 2 eastbound: Meadow Street to Belvidere Street. April 29 to May 6.

Phase 3 westbound: Meadow Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 6 to May 12.

Phase 3 eastbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Meadow Street. May 12 to May 18.

Phase 4 westbound: Arthur Ashe Blvd to Hamilton Street. May 18 to May 25.

Phase 4 eastbound: Hamilton Street to Arthur Ashe Blvd. May 25 to June 1.

Phase 5 westbound: Hamilton Street to Staples Mill Road. June 1 to June 10.

Phase 5 eastbound: Staples Mill Road to Hamilton Street. June 10 to June 21.

Thirty days after each phase is complete, the city will paint the median Pulse Bus Only lanes red between Thompson and Foushee Streets. The color is the international standard for transit-only traffic.

To see the full list of routes impacted, click here.

