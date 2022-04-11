Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: A warm week ahead with a Thursday Rain chance

After Monday morning, no sign of a winter chill
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Warm week is ahead with our main rain chance on Thursday.

Monday: Mostly sunny. A cold start in the upper 30s then highs in the mid 70s with light winds. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A stray shower is possible in the morning. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy. A stray shower is possible late in the day. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few afternoon and evening showers likely. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 70s.

Easter Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

