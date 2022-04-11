Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man uses 30+ aliases to elude criminal charges, deputies say

Currently in jail as Vincente Barrera, this man has allegedly used dozens of aliases over the...
Currently in jail as Vincente Barrera, this man has allegedly used dozens of aliases over the years.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man arrested in North Carolina for felony identity theft is accused of using dozens of fake names over several years to get out of criminal charges, according to deputies.

When he was charged last week, the 46-year-old man said his name was Vincente Barrera and then later said his name was Jorge Ortiz-Zaragoza, WBTV reported.

Deputies discovered that the Ortiz-Zaragoza name was in FBI records as an alias used before to try to get out of criminal charges.

Authorities said Ortiz-Zaragoza confessed it was not his real identity and said he has used 27 names in the past.

After fingerprinting the man, deputies determined he has used as many as 35 different names.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office records show that Ortiz-Zaragoza has been deported five times.

The criminal history connected to those fingerprints includes multiple drug felonies in addition to the assault charge, WBTV reported.

The investigation is still open, and Ortiz-Zaragoza, listed in the detention center as Vincente Barrera, was jailed on a bond of $10,000 on charges of identity theft and assault on a female.

Barrera is set to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

Joshua Lankford, 33, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Man gets 17 years in prison for kidnapping woman, forcing her into sex work
A libel lawsuit was filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
RACC, DPU team up to rescue duckling from storm drain
All four victims were 18-years-old and younger
4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule