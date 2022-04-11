Healthcare Pros
Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO/RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday morning.

Richmond and Henrico Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a shooting near the city/county line.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

