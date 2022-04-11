Man in critical condition after being shot on Mechanicsville Turnpike
HENRICO/RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Monday morning.
Richmond and Henrico Police officers responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for the report of a shooting near the city/county line.
The victim has been transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
