How to get your federal taxes done for free

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you qualify, there’s no reason to file your taxes and pay a fee each year. And yet, according to Nerdwallet, nearly 100 million Americans who qualified didn’t take advantage of this feature.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst for Nerdwallet, said it’s likely because people are unaware of the service or have trouble figuring out how to access it.

“If you Google search, for instance, ‘IRS free file,’ the top three to four results are actually sponsored ads from tax software companies who have their own free version...These versions are not beholden to the same rules as those included in the free file program,” Renter said.

To know if you qualify for free filing, your adjusted gross income must be $73,000 or less. The IRS changes those income qualifications each year.

To find the free file options, go straight to the IRS website to see all eight providers.

“You can also go to the IRS.gov to look at frequently asked questions, and the IRS has a toll-free number. However, be warned this year, if you call the IRS, you’re going to be placed on hold for a long time...If you’re not met with a message that says simply they can’t accept your phone call,” Renter said.

When filling with your state, 22 states and the District of Columbia have their own free file program. So, if you’re not sure where your state stands, go to your Department of Revenue website to get clarification.

