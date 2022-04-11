Healthcare Pros
Gov. Youngkin signs bill to include funding for African American cemeteries

The bill is designed to expand the state’s Historical African American Cemeteries and Graves Fund to include cemeteries that were built prior to 1948.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The hard work of Delegate Delores McQuinn and Senator Jennifer McClellan pays off as Governor Youngkin has signed legislation extending the reach of the state’s Historical African American Cemeteries and Graves Fund to include cemeteries that were built prior to 1948.

This bill was one of over 100 bills the governor signed last week.

Under this new legislation, historically African American cemeteries built before 1948 can receive funds to care for the land and gravesites. It also will provide the appropriate number of grave markers of all African Americans who were buried in these cemeteries.

Volunteers and legislation aim to restore African American cemetery where Arthur Ashe is buried

Under current law, the total number of graves marked lived any time between January 1, 1800, and January 1, 1900.

For a full listing of bills Youngkin signed into law, click here.

