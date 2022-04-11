Gov. Youngkin signs bill to include funding for African American cemeteries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The hard work of Delegate Delores McQuinn and Senator Jennifer McClellan pays off as Governor Youngkin has signed legislation extending the reach of the state’s Historical African American Cemeteries and Graves Fund to include cemeteries that were built prior to 1948.

This bill was one of over 100 bills the governor signed last week.

Under this new legislation, historically African American cemeteries built before 1948 can receive funds to care for the land and gravesites. It also will provide the appropriate number of grave markers of all African Americans who were buried in these cemeteries.

Under current law, the total number of graves marked lived any time between January 1, 1800, and January 1, 1900.

