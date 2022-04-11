First responders urge preparedness, caution to hikers this spring

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Hiking trails in the Roanoke Valley are no walk in the park. Just ask first responders with Roanoke County Fire & Rescue. They say they respond to about 50 calls a year for hikers who need rescuing, and usually, it’s because they’re underprepared.

“The terrain can be rocky, it can be steep, you never know what you’re going to encounter,” says Brian Clingenpeel, Roanoke Fire & Rescue Community Outreach Coordinator.

That’s why first responders recommend the five F’s of hiking safety:

- Suitable footwear

- Flashlight that isn’t your phone,

- Food

- Fluids- 1L of water per person

- Fitness level – make sure yours is equal to the difficulty of the hike.

“But, even having done all of that,” Clingenpeel adds, “there are still injuries that are going to happen. There are still accidents or medical emergencies that are going to happen. We understand that, that’s what we’re here for.”

McAfee’s Knob and Dragon’s Tooth are the locations Roanoke County Fire & Rescue are most often called to.

“It’s very manpower-intensive to rescue someone off the trail, especially if they’re a mile, mile and a half in, to hand-carry,” he explains. “It typically takes us a crew of 15 to 20 people to rescue one person.”

The crew has tools, including a stokes basket with a wheel and a UTV to rescue people off the trails.

But perhaps the most important tool to getting rescued, is being able to notify first responders that you need help in the first place.

“We see a lot of people who have gotten in trouble and they’ve had their phone on the whole time. They’ve been Instagramming while they’re on the trail and they hit that moment where ‘oh now I’m in an emergency.’ People sometimes carry the extra battery charger to make your phone last longer. That’s an excellent idea as well.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.