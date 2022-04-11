Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Federal officials consider transportation mask mandate’s fate

Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing (CNN, SENATE TV, BLOOMBERG)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An update on the transportation mask mandate is expected to be released later this week.

The White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming up with a scientific framework to decide on the health issue.

The federal transportation mask mandate for places like planes and trains, is scheduled to expire on April 18.

In most places nationwide, facial coverings are no longer mandatory in public spaces.

Senate bargainers agreed on a $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines and other steps. (CNN, POOL, WHITE HOUSE, SENATE TV)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

Joshua Lankford, 33, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Man gets 17 years in prison for kidnapping woman, forcing her into sex work
A libel lawsuit was filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks
(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
RACC, DPU team up to rescue duckling from storm drain
All four victims were 18-years-old and younger
4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule