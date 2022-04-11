Healthcare Pros
Application opens for Henrico Virtual Academy

The application closes on April 29th.
The application closes on April 29th.
By Joi Bass
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, Henrico families can begin applying for the school district’s first fully virtual K-12 school.

Henrico Virtual Academy will launch at the start of the next school year.

The school is aimed at students who benefit from the flexibility and environment of virtual learning. Any student living in Henrico County may apply.

The application closes on April 29th.

For more information, click here.

