4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a violent weekend across the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school students losing their lives.

All of the victims were 18-years-old and younger.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside an apartment on Richmond’s southside. That victim was a student at George Wythe High School.

The victim’s mother was out of town at the time of the shooting, and returning to the devastating loss of her daughter.

Neighbors say they heard the gunfire overnight, but police have not revealed the teen’s identity.

That same day, there were also two more shootings. An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after getting shot inside an apartment complex off East Broad Street.

Just a couple of hours before that, a 17-year-old was shot in Henrico’s west end on Fon Du Lac Road - he was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

On Saturday morning, 16-year-old Highland Springs high school student Jaheim Dickerson was gunned down right outside his home in Henrico’s east end just after midnight on Glenwilton Drive.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center - where he later died.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Henrico Community Center is planning a community conversation about how to better help young people reduce the violence in the streets.

