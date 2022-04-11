Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

4 teenagers shot in RVA over the weekend

All four victims were 18-years-old and younger
All four victims were 18-years-old and younger(25 News / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a violent weekend across the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school students losing their lives.

All of the victims were 18-years-old and younger.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was found dead inside an apartment on Richmond’s southside. That victim was a student at George Wythe High School.

The victim’s mother was out of town at the time of the shooting, and returning to the devastating loss of her daughter.

Neighbors say they heard the gunfire overnight, but police have not revealed the teen’s identity.

That same day, there were also two more shootings. An 18-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after getting shot inside an apartment complex off East Broad Street.

Just a couple of hours before that, a 17-year-old was shot in Henrico’s west end on Fon Du Lac Road - he was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

On Saturday morning, 16-year-old Highland Springs high school student Jaheim Dickerson was gunned down right outside his home in Henrico’s east end just after midnight on Glenwilton Drive.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center - where he later died.

On Tuesday, the Eastern Henrico Community Center is planning a community conversation about how to better help young people reduce the violence in the streets.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Richmond Public Schools confirmed that the 17-year-old girl who was killed in the shooting on...
Police investigate shooting that left 17-year-old George Wythe student dead
High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
The vigil will take place at Highland Springs High School at 200 S. Airport Drive on Monday,...
Highland Springs community to hold candlelight vigil for slain 16-year-old
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of Fon Du Lac Road in Henrico on Sunday, April 10.
Police investigate West End shooting that left 17-year-old injured
The incident happened a bit before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 10.
State police investigate I-95 crash resulting in two overturned cars

Latest News

(Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
RACC, DPU team up to rescue duckling from storm drain
It was a violent weekend in the Richmond area. Four teens were shot with two high school...
News to Know for April 11: Four teens shot in RVA; Broad Street repaving begins; Ghost Gun Rule
The building opened in 2020, and RPS says it is already at capacity and could become overcrowded.
RPS to discuss River City Middle rezoning
Earlier this year, the federally qualified health center announced it was expanding services to...
Southwest Virginia patients struggle with access to addiction medication