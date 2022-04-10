Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Youngkin announces Virginia Grown Program, Virginia’s Finest rebrand

Youngkin made the announcement during the 2022 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo on March 30.
Youngkin made the announcement during the 2022 Virginia Food and Beverage Expo on March 30.(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the Virginia Grown program’s rebranding during this year’s Virginia Food and Beverage Expo.

At the expo, Youngkin unveiled the new Virginia Grown logo and a refreshed Virginia’s Finest logo.

The new Virginia Grown logo (above) and the refreshed Virginia’s Finest logo (below).
The new Virginia Grown logo (above) and the refreshed Virginia’s Finest logo (below).(Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

These programs are designated to market the state’s produce and agricultural products to consumers and retailers. They are administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).

“Given the current state of our nation’s economy and ongoing supply chain issues, it is imperative that Virginia supports our own. These focused and improved marketing programs are tools we can use to help Virginia farmers and agribusinesses succeed, both domestically and abroad,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

One of the significant elements of this rebrand is tiered levels of program participation. Bronze, silver and gold versions of the new logo signify which producers employ the most enhanced levels of production practices and environmental sustainability efforts.

The program has also redesigned its website with an interactive platform to improve consumer engagement and connect food-related businesses including buyers, farmers/ranchers, fisheries, farmers’ markets, processors/packers, wineries and restaurants. Producers can also highlight, update and position their products to consumers, processors and industry buyers by registering their business on the website.

“The new Virginia Grown website improves producer, buyer, and consumer interactions in finding Virginia Grown fruit, vegetables, meats, nursery products, and Virginia’s Finest specialty products,” said Joseph Guthrie, Commissioner of VDACS.

The Virginia Grown domestic marketing program began in 1995 to promote items grown or raised in the state. Since then, it has expanded to provide additional assistance to farmers, farmers’ markets, growers and producers throughout the Commonwealth.

The Virginia’s Finest program started in 1989 to enhance economic opportunities and success of specialty food companies, processors and agricultural producers. The ‘VA’ checkmark within the logo is well-known by consumers and buyers that they are getting top-quality Virginia-produced and processed products.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

High school teen killed in Henrico overnight shooting
Woman injured in apparent road rage incident
Tracey Williams was killed after she and her boyfriend Jerimiah Ruffin were both thrown from...
‘She was my heart’: Mother of 19-year-old killed in crash involving 2 officers seeks answers from police
Police say a young girl was shot in killed in Richmond early Sunday morning
Police investigate shooting after 17-year-old girl died at scene
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says

Latest News

Youngkin signing
Governor Youngkin signs bill allowing Sunday hunting on public land
Youngkin ended what his office calls a “burdensome” restriction on single-use plastics at state...
Youngkin rolls back Northam’s limits on single-use plastics
House Minority Leader Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, speaks on the floor of the House of...
Va. House Democrats propose $50 payments to car owners instead of gas tax holiday
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing
‘If she can do it, I can do it’: Community reacts to historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson