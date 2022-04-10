Youngkin announces Virginia Grown Program, Virginia’s Finest rebrand

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the Virginia Grown program’s rebranding during this year’s Virginia Food and Beverage Expo.

At the expo, Youngkin unveiled the new Virginia Grown logo and a refreshed Virginia’s Finest logo.

The new Virginia Grown logo (above) and the refreshed Virginia’s Finest logo (below). (Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services)

These programs are designated to market the state’s produce and agricultural products to consumers and retailers. They are administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS).

“Given the current state of our nation’s economy and ongoing supply chain issues, it is imperative that Virginia supports our own. These focused and improved marketing programs are tools we can use to help Virginia farmers and agribusinesses succeed, both domestically and abroad,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

One of the significant elements of this rebrand is tiered levels of program participation. Bronze, silver and gold versions of the new logo signify which producers employ the most enhanced levels of production practices and environmental sustainability efforts.

The program has also redesigned its website with an interactive platform to improve consumer engagement and connect food-related businesses including buyers, farmers/ranchers, fisheries, farmers’ markets, processors/packers, wineries and restaurants. Producers can also highlight, update and position their products to consumers, processors and industry buyers by registering their business on the website.

“The new Virginia Grown website improves producer, buyer, and consumer interactions in finding Virginia Grown fruit, vegetables, meats, nursery products, and Virginia’s Finest specialty products,” said Joseph Guthrie, Commissioner of VDACS.

The Virginia Grown domestic marketing program began in 1995 to promote items grown or raised in the state. Since then, it has expanded to provide additional assistance to farmers, farmers’ markets, growers and producers throughout the Commonwealth.

The Virginia’s Finest program started in 1989 to enhance economic opportunities and success of specialty food companies, processors and agricultural producers. The ‘VA’ checkmark within the logo is well-known by consumers and buyers that they are getting top-quality Virginia-produced and processed products.

